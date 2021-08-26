Paris Hilton & Carter Reum vacation in luxury catamaran

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum were spotted making the most of their summer in a luxury catamaran along the Italian coast. The couple, who got engaged this past February, were spotted having a great time in Sardinia.

Paris took to Instagram to post about her summer vacation. The 40 year old businesswoman and TV personality posted several photos of herself relaxing and having fun aboard a luxury yacht.

Other photos were captured, including one where Paris and Carter are seen kissing aboard a luxury catamaran. Hilton is wearing a red bikini top with a rose patterned bottom while Reum wears floral swim trunks, a cap and a black shirt.

©GrosbyGroup



Paris and Carter enjoy their vacation in Italy.

Hilton has recently made appearances on late night talk shows, discussing her new Netflix series, ‘Cooking With Paris’ and also discussing her upcoming wedding. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, she explained that the process has been very stressful and that as far as event planning goes, she’s only selected a wedding dress for the evening.

“It‘s gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening,” she said. While she said that she’s not a “bridezilla at all,” she thinks that having one dress won’t be enough for her wedding event. “Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,“ she said. She also joked that her fiance won’t be having as many outfit changes since “he’s not as high-maintenance as I am.”