Zoë Kravitz’ divorce is finalized as she spends the week with Channing Tatum in NYC

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been parading around New York City together all week looking very much like a couple. If all is what it seems, then the love birds have a lot to celebrate because Kravitz is officially a single lady again. Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday, August 26th that her divorce from actor Karl Glusman. is officially finalized. Rumors about Tatum and Kravitz first began circulating online in January just days after she filed for divorce. Interestingly enough, Kravitz and Tatum have been extremely public ahead of the news. Read the details below:

©GettyImages



Kravitz and Glusman were married for 2 years before she filed for divorce

Kravitz, 32, filed for divorce from Glusman 33, in December 2020 after being married since June 2019. According to the outlet, judgment on their divorce was filed with a New York court Monday- which was the same day the unofficial couple was spotted grocery shopping together. In photos published by Page Six Kravitz can be seen holding 2 bouquets for a reported “upscale retreat.” They also purchased toilet paper and a roasting pan.

The ‘Magic Mike’ star purchased a $5.6 million rustic home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood earlier this year but he’s spending a lot of time in New York these days. Last week Tatum and Kravitz set the internet ablaze after a day date through NYC. Photos went viral of Tatum cruising on a black BMX bike with Kravitz balancing on the pegs holding tight with her arms around his neck.

©GrosbyGroup



Kravitz’ held on to Tatum as she balanced on the bikes pegs last week

Everyone loves some Magic Mike, especially moms. Kravitz is a longtime Williamsburg resident, and Page Six reported about a group of local moms on the hunt to see Tatum during his visit. The outlet shared snippets of their mommy group text chain that started with, “Has anyone seen CHANNING TATUM is dating ZOË KRAVITZ and they’ve been seen around Williamsburg. My goal this week is to find them. WHO IS WITH ME?” They even started making a game plan, “Someone told me she lives on South [BLEEP] Street. I think it’s best if we split up into teams and cover as much ground from Leonard to [BLEEP] Street,” someone wrote.