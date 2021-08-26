Kendall Jenner wore a skimpy bikini while on a yacht in Italy with Devin Booker

Things have been getting serious between Kendall Jenner and her NBA player boyfriend, Devin Booker. The two, who have been dating for a year and went Instagram official this past Valentine’s Day, were spotted on a luxurious yacht together soaking in the sun on an Italian getaway.

©GrosbyGroup



Kendall Jenner showed off her toned physique wearing a bikini from a friend’s swimwear line.

The supermodel and the Suns player were photographed on vacation in Capri, Italy. Jenner showed off her toned physique in a multi-colored string bikini which was a halter style which criss crossed on her chest and tied around her neck. The bottoms were skimpy, leaving very little to the imagination. The bikini was by Gonza, a brand by younger sister Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Victoria Villaroel and her sister Sofia, according to Page Six.

If the bikini looks familiar it’s because older sister, Kourtney Kardashian wore the same bikini but with a different style while on a Mexican vacation with boyfriend Travis Barker, and mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. The Poosh founder posted multiple photos of her in it to Instagram.

The 25-year-old model accessorized with orange sunglasses and her dark hair was pulled back in a loose ponytail. Booker lounged shirtless showing off his toned muscles wearing just bathing suit shorts. While enjoying the warm weather, the famous couple hung out with their friend, Fai Kahdra, before getting onto a speed boat to head into town.

Despite fans speculating for a while that the two were dating, according to a source, Jenner wasn’t ready until early 2021 to make it public news. “Kendall was ready to take her relationship with Devin to a more public level and get rid of any unnecessary speculation in the media,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in March. ”She felt ready to share a bit more than she has in the past when she posted the photo of them on Valentine’s Day.”