Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme grabbed lunch together in LA

Jennifer Lopez and her teen daughter Emme Muniz have been spending a lot of quality time together this summer. The two are often spotted shopping together, going to celebrity events together, and now more recently the mother-daughter duo were seen grabbing lunch together.
On Wednesday, the triple threat spent a relaxing afternoon with Emme at the trendy restaurant The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles. Jennifer and her daughter sat at a table sipping on iced coffee and a pink colored juice. While waiting for their food to arrive, the 52-year-old looked over Emme’s shoulder at her cell phone.
For the fun day out, the ‘Jenny from the Block’ actress wore a white knee-length flowy dress that had a beige belt around her waist, with tall brown platform boots. She accessorized with a small brown bag and matching sunglasses. Lopez’s brown hair was pulled back in a low ponytail.
Emme, who is proving to have her own style at her young age, opted for an oversized brown and beige striped sweater, paired with knee-length denim shorts. The 13-year-old wore dark ankle boots and glasses. The famous daughter is still rocking her short green hair. After finishing lunch, the mother-daughter duo were photographed getting into a white SUV.
Earlier this week, Lopez also went shopping at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles with boyfriend Ben Affleck. For the outing, the 52-year-old singer wore a black tank top with a houndstooth printed black and white ruffled skirt, and pointy toed black Louboutin heels. Affleck wore a dark button down shirt, grey light wash jeans, and black shoes. The couple each wore sunglasses and were holding hands.