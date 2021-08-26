Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme grabbed lunch together in LA

Jennifer Lopez and her teen daughter Emme Muniz have been spending a lot of quality time together this summer. The two are often spotted shopping together, going to celebrity events together, and now more recently the mother-daughter duo were seen grabbing lunch together.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and Emme out in LA together.

On Wednesday, the triple threat spent a relaxing afternoon with Emme at the trendy restaurant The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles. Jennifer and her daughter sat at a table sipping on iced coffee and a pink colored juice. While waiting for their food to arrive, the 52-year-old looked over Emme’s shoulder at her cell phone.

For the fun day out, the ‘Jenny from the Block’ actress wore a white knee-length flowy dress that had a beige belt around her waist, with tall brown platform boots. She accessorized with a small brown bag and matching sunglasses. Lopez’s brown hair was pulled back in a low ponytail.

©GrosbyGroup



The mother-daughter duo out together on Wednesday.

Emme, who is proving to have her own style at her young age, opted for an oversized brown and beige striped sweater, paired with knee-length denim shorts. The 13-year-old wore dark ankle boots and glasses. The famous daughter is still rocking her short green hair. After finishing lunch, the mother-daughter duo were photographed getting into a white SUV.