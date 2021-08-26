Chef Cameron Diaz: 4 easy recipes the actress has shared on Instagram

Cameron Diaz may have stopped acting 7 years ago but there is plenty of amazing content on her Instagram page. Although she doesn’t post often when she does it’s usually a fun video advertising her wine company Avaline. The videos give you an inside look of who the mom really is and are very refreshing. Diaz has been married to Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden for 6 years and they share Raddix Madden, who turns 2 in December. Along with videos like chopping off cork bottles with a knife, are easy cooking recipes that show off her culinary skills. So if you want some fun, easy, Diaz-approved recipes, check out 4 of her best cooking videos below.
1. POPCORN WITH A KICK
If you’ve ever wondered how Diaz enjoys popcorn, she likes a little kick. The actress supported her friend Drew Barrymore’s show with an easy homemade recipe.
Ingredients:
- Popcorn kernels
- olive oil
- nutritional yeast
- Chalula
2. ROASTED CORN AND FRESH PEA SALAD WITH FETA CHEESE SALAD
This quick pan-roasted corn and fresh pea salad with feta cheese and a champagne orange and garlic vinaigrette that she says pairs well with white wine.
Ingredients:
- 1 ear of corn
- handful of snap peas
- Feta Cheese (crumbled)
- 1/2 orange
- 1 garlic clove
- champagne vinegar
- olive oil
- salt
3. BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER “WINGS”
We love a good cauliflower wing. The Lakers fan celebrated playoffs back in October with this perfect game day snack and recommended it with a Rose.
Ingredients:
- 1 head of cauliflower
- Your favorite buffalo wing hot sauce
- 1/2tsp Garlic powder
- 1/2tsp Onion powder
- 1/2tsp Paprika
- 1 tblspoon of olive oil
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- Your favorite ranch dressing
- or Sour cream and ranch packet seasoning
4. WHATEVER-YOU-GOT RAMEN
We all have some ramen hiding in our kitchen somewhere and if it seems boring just take some advice from Diaz to turn ramen into ~Ramen~. Believe it or not, Diaz says it‘s her favorite go-to meal.
Ingredients:
Diaz’s note: this what she uses but feel free to use whatever you have that
- 2 instant ramen packages (Flavors: Lemongrass Ginger & Garlic pepper)
- 3 cups of chicken stock
- About 1/2 cup each of diced carrot, celery, shiitake mushrooms, broccoli
- About 1 tablespoon each of diced garlic, shallot, ginger & crunchy garlic chili sauce
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- 1 egg
- Juice from 1/2 a lime
- 1 tsp of rice vinegar
- Roughly chopped cilantro to finish
BONUS VIDEO: