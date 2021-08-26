Chef Cameron Diaz: 4 easy recipes the actress has shared on Instagram

Cameron Diaz may have stopped acting 7 years ago but there is plenty of amazing content on her Instagram page. Although she doesn’t post often when she does it’s usually a fun video advertising her wine company Avaline. The videos give you an inside look of who the mom really is and are very refreshing. Diaz has been married to Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden for 6 years and they share Raddix Madden, who turns 2 in December. Along with videos like chopping off cork bottles with a knife, are easy cooking recipes that show off her culinary skills. So if you want some fun, easy, Diaz-approved recipes, check out 4 of her best cooking videos below.

1. POPCORN WITH A KICK

If you’ve ever wondered how Diaz enjoys popcorn, she likes a little kick. The actress supported her friend Drew Barrymore’s show with an easy homemade recipe.

Ingredients:

Popcorn kernels

olive oil

nutritional yeast

Chalula

2. ROASTED CORN AND FRESH PEA SALAD WITH FETA CHEESE SALAD

This quick pan-roasted corn and fresh pea salad with feta cheese and a champagne orange and garlic vinaigrette that she says pairs well with white wine.

Ingredients:

1 ear of corn

handful of snap peas

Feta Cheese (crumbled)

1/2 orange

1 garlic clove

champagne vinegar

olive oil

salt

3. BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER “WINGS”

We love a good cauliflower wing. The Lakers fan celebrated playoffs back in October with this perfect game day snack and recommended it with a Rose.

Ingredients: