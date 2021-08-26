Meet Brazilian pop singer and music star Luísa Sonza

Luísa Sonza has been building a career in the entertainment industry since she was seven years old. Now, at 23, the Tuparendi native wants to expand her talent beyond Brazil.

The singer-songwriter, daughter of a rancher, and a schoolteacher began singing at a Gaucho folklore community center in her hometown, a municipality the Rio Grande do Sul. For ten years, she worked as a child singer alongside music group Sol Maior, giving her a taste of what it means to sing for an audience.

To continue doing what she loves the most, in 2014, she started using YouTube as her virtual stage and began covering songs and publishing them in her channel. Not knowing the impact she would have, Luísa started noticing that her online visibility started to grow until becoming the Brazilian “Queen of Covers.”

In May 2017, Sonza started to pick the fruits from the seeds she planted and signed with Universal Music. Her first single, “Good Vibes,” became a hit, and in July of the same year, she released her second single, “Olhos Castanhos” (Brown Eyes).

Committed to continuing working tirelessly, the singer released her first, self-titled EP, and the following year, the music video of her song “Rebolar” (Twerking) peaked at number on YouTube. Sonza continued releasing music and surprised fans with her first album, Pandora. Now, her second studio album Doce 22 is making headlines, and here at HOLA! USA, we wanted to be part of the celebration and shed light on Luísa’s fantastic career.