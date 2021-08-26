Lourdes Leon shines with crystals; Madonna’s daughter lands Swarovski campaign

There is no stopping Lourdes “Lola” Leon. Madonna’s daughter has been making waves in the modeling industry and after appearing on the cover of Vogue, she’s now the face of Swarovski‘s upcoming Collection II campaign. Lola looks stunning covered in Swarovski crystal necklaces, rings, and belly chains and she wore a trendy green halter crop top, blue jeans. There were even tiny jewels in her teeth, per PEOPLE.

©MIKAEL JANSSON





According to Swarovski, the campaign will “serve as a platform for representation of people from all cultures and orientations.” If you’ve always been curious about the difference between Swarovski and diamond, you may be surprised to know it‘s not a gemstone or crystal, but a form of glass. It’s made at high temperatures by melting silicon oxide powders with lead to form a “lead crystal,” per Crystal and Glass Beads.Daniel Swarovski is the founder of the Swarovski crystal dynasty and they have the exact process of making it patented. Real diamonds are of course natural occurring gems.

Leon’s father is fitness guru Carlos Leon, who is Cuban and she is the self-proclaimed “Latin from Manhattan” and appreciates her culture. Swarovski‘s diverse campaign theme is similar to Vogue’s September issue that she appeared on representing, “Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry.”

Leon hasn‘t announced the campaign on Instagram but she recently shared a clip of a music video by Eartheater that she choreographed and starred in. The NSFW clip shows the impressive control Leon has over her body as a dancer. Leon has been very expressive about her love for dance. She told Vogue “A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new.” “You’re using your body to define the space around you—to change it. That’s a very naked form of expression,” she added.