Tom Cruise’s helicopter forced to land in a British family’s backyard

Tom Cruise is falling from the sky! This time in real life, surprising a British family after the actor was forced to land a helicopter in their backyard.

The 59-year-old Hollywood star, who is currently filming the highly-anticipated movie ‘Mission Impossible’ in the UK, was on his way to the airport of Coventry, however after discovering that the airport was shut down temporarily, Tom had to do an emergency landing in a nearby garden.

It turns out the garden is owned by homeowner Alison Webb, as the actor later found out when the family went outside to meet him, admitting that “It turned out to be an incredible day.”

Tom’s landing seemed to be taken out of a movie scene, but the family were gladly surprised when they were told there was an anonymous “VIP who was running late” in their field, no other than the iconic star.

The actor was incredibly gracious and was happy to talk to the family, as it was shared by the homeowner, who said Tom “went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow-bumped us,” also making sure to thank them.

Eating two curries in Brum, landing a helicopter in a field in Coventry - is Tom Cruise secretly filming a new series of Challenge Aneka? Called Challenge Cruise, obvs. pic.twitter.com/jr0IHX9iMJ — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) August 24, 2021

The Golden Globe winner asked the kids if they wanted to take a ride in the helicopter, with Webb saying that she “thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden.”