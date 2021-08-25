Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez all learned something from one another while filming their Hulu show

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez all learned some things from one another when working on their upcoming Hulu show ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ While the 29-year-old is learning about the acting industry and taking notes from the comedy legends, Gomez is also teaching the two actors a thing or two from her area of expertise.

In a cast interview with Variety, Gomez shared what she has taught Martin and Short. “I just did a selfie video where all of us were just being ourselves. That was my two cents I could put in,‘ Gomez said.

During the interview, Martin turned towards the selfie queen and said “You‘ve remarked that when something looks planned, it doesn’t get as much attention as something that looks spontaneous and created right in the moment.”

From the sounds of it, the three actors have a lot of chemistry together and Martin spoke about this during the interview. “I think it’s very hard to have to develop a bond in a show without being boring,” the 76-year-old said. “That’s what the show managed to do; as long as a story is churning along, and the relationships are sort of incidental, then they start to grow.”