Kanye West is not requiring negative COVID tests or vaccine for ‘Donda’ listening event

Kanye West has one more update for his fans, with another listening party on the way for his highly-anticipated album Donda, however this time it involves COVID-19 regulations.

The successful rapper, who recently ended his brief relationship with Irina Shayk, will be hosting his third listening party on August 26 at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago, and will be changing the usual health regulations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kanye is also working with Chicago Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons, to ensure the long-awaited event is held in reduced capacity, slashing down the 63,000 maximum capacity of the venue to accommodate 38,000 fans.

Chicago seems to be taking serious measures amid the health crisis, as it was announced by Lemons in a recent statement.

“We have worked with Soldier Field on COVID-19 safety protocols, as we have other venues including Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Fields, and feel this event can be safely held with the proper mitigation efforts in place,” she shared.

Kanye’s new album has a personal meaning for the artist, with his new record being named after his late mother, and a replica of his childhood home being constructed inside the stadium, for the upcoming listening party.

“Kanye West’s performance is one of many examples that show that Chicago can be open and safe at the same time,” Michele Lemons stated.