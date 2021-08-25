Is Kylie Jenner having a baby boy?

Did Kylie Jenner just hint at the sex of her second baby? Leave it to Jenner’s fans to speculate that the Kylie Cosmetics beauty is dropping subtle hints in a recent Instagram caption.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old posted a series of six adorable photos of little Stormi posing for the camera. In the photos, the three-year-old is wearing an adorable outfit that consisted of a black t-shirt paired with beige pants and blue Nike high-top sneakers. It wasn‘t the fashionable outfit Stormi was in that got people commenting on the photo, it was actually what was in Jenner’s caption.

The 24-year-old’s post was captioned, “favorite girl. 💙” Fans quickly took to the makeup mogul’s comment section to speculate if Jenner dropped a hint at the sex of her second baby that she is expecting with on and off again boyfriend, Travis Scott. “Waiting for the “blue for boy? 💙” and “she’s ur fave girl coz ur having a boy?” Comments,” read one comment. “so you’re saying “it’s a boy” 💙🕵🏻‍♀️,” commented another fan. “so it’s a boy then,” speculated another fan.

Jenner shook up the world last Friday when he announced that she was pregnant with baby number two. “She has always wanted another kid,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last week.