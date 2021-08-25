Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are going public with their romance!

Renée Zellweger is going official with her new relationship! The acclaimed actress has been dating TV personality Ant Anstead since the beginning of summer.

The couple started their romance back in June, and it seems their relationship is going strong, after being spotted in their first public event together.

With Anstead even posting a photo of him with the star on his personal Instagram account, and describing Renée as “really lovely” and ”kind of amazing” in a previous interview.

The 42-year-old presenter shared his excitement on social media by writing, “It‘s finally here.... The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!! And it’s the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger.”

Ant added, “Join @cristylee09 Ren and me as we pay it forward to two amazing men that gave so much to one of Ren’s dearest and closest friends.”

He also confirmed the dating rumors during a recent interview, thanking Discovery+ for introducing him to the actress, stating “It‘s actually Discovery+, IOU! Thank you. Thank you for your dating service. You can now take me off your database. I can recommend you to my single fans.”

The Oscar winner was previously married to country singer Kenny Chesney back in 2005, while Ant separated from his second wife Christina Haack in September last year. He also has two Children with his first wife Louise, and a son with Christina.