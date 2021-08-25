Iggy Azalea is annoyed that people think she is seeing Tristan Thompson

After Tristan Thompson got caught cheating multiple times, the NBA player is now always finding himself in some sort of allegation, whether it’s true or not. The most recent scandal involves singer Iggy Azalea.

Rumors have been circulating that the ‘Black Widow’ singer has been seeing Thompson romantically but Azalea did not waste any time shutting down that rumor. The 31-year-old took to Twitter to deny that she is involved with the athlete.

“Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I‘ve literally never met a DAY in my life,” she said. ”Like.... Y’all are really that bored?!?!” The singer went on to say, ”Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON.”