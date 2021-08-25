Iggy Azalea is annoyed that people think she is seeing Tristan Thompson

After Tristan Thompson got caught cheating multiple times, the NBA player is now always finding himself in some sort of allegation, whether it’s true or not. The most recent scandal involves singer Iggy Azalea.
Rumors have been circulating that the ‘Black Widow’ singer has been seeing Thompson romantically but Azalea did not waste any time shutting down that rumor. The 31-year-old took to Twitter to deny that she is involved with the athlete.
“Very weird fake news making the rounds about me dating a man I‘ve literally never met a DAY in my life,” she said. ”Like.... Y’all are really that bored?!?!” The singer went on to say, ”Literally have never even been in the same building as that man. I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON.”
Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I’m a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bullshit, so I’m actually annoyed.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021
Azalea did not stop there. Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I‘m a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bulls--t, “so I’m actually annoyed,” she went on to share on Twitter.
In regards to Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s relationship, the two have yet to reconcile despite being seen out together with their daughter True. When people did claim that the couple was back on, the Kings player shared a few words of his own on Twitter.
“Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person‘s dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore,“ he tweeted. ”So remember this, when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly.”
It seems like right now Kardashian and Thompson are co-parenting their toddler and being civil with one another.