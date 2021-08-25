Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum turned heads at the ‘America’s Got Talent’ red carpet

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have been hard at work judging some of the best talent in the country for the popular NBC competition show, ‘America’s Got Talent.’ The show is halfway through its 16th season and on Tuesday night, the two judges showed up to the show’s red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood looking fabulous.

Sofia Vergara looked fabulous in royal blue.

Vergara gracefully walked the carpet wearing a royal blue strapless curve hugging dress paired with gold peep toe heels. The 49-year-old accessorized with a chunky gold necklace, bejeweled bracelet, and multiple rings. Her blue smokey eye matched her dress and looked flawless. And her caramel highlighted hair was styled straight down.

Klum opted for a white blazer styled knee-length dress and satin green pointy toed heels. Her blonde hair was styled straight down and similar to Vergara, she too matched her green smokey eye makeup to her shoes. The 48-year-old accessorized with hanging earrings and lime green rings.

Heidi Klum turned heads in a white blazer style dress.

Aside from walking the red carpet with her co-host, Vergara made headlines this week when it was revealed that the ‘Modern Family’ actress opened up about being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in her twenties. During the ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ telecast last weekend, Vergara said the news in a heartfelt speech.

“At 28 years old during a routine doctor’s visit, the doctor felt a lump in my neck. They did a lot of tests and finally told me that I had thyroid cancer,” Vergara said. “When you’re young and you hear that word ‘cancer,’ your mind goes to so many places. But I tried not to panic, and I decided to get educated. I read every book and found out everything I could about it.”