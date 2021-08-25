Hailey Bieber shows off her long legs for date night with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, are big fans of going out to eat, constantly being spotted at the hottest spots in Los Angeles while spending some quality time together. On Tuesday, August 24, the pair were snapped grabbing dinner at Spago in Beverly Hills.

The supermodel showed off her mile-long legs in a black-and-white floral print mini dress, which she paired with some sleek black high heels, adding a pop of color with a bright green handbag. She wore her wavy blonde locks down, framing her face, along with some simple necklace accessories.

As for Justin, he kept things a little more casual, wearing a patterned Hawaiian print shirt over a sleeveless white undershirt and a pair of black pants. On top, the Canadian singer wore a simple black cap and multicolored necklace, perfectly tying in the bright hues from his shirt. He completed the look with the Nike Dunk Low “Michigan State” sneakers.

This outing for the couple comes ahead of their third wedding anniversary, which they will celebrate next month.

Back in March, Hailey told ELLE that at the time they tied the knot, Justin was “at a stage of his life where he could make decisions like, ‘I’m done with girls, and I’m done with fooling around, and I’m done with partying.’”

The model went on to say that she and Justin “were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic ... but we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future.”

“We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life,” she added. “Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

Just last week, Hailey made headlines after she took to social media and liked a photo of Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on the cover of ELLE’s September issue. This shocked people for obvious reasons, especially since fans of both Gomez and Bieber still harass Hailey about “ruining” their relationship.