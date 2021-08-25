Mariah Carey hilariously duets Ryan Reynolds’ rendition of her hit “Fantasy”

Mariah Carey always knows how to make a viral moment.

The iconic singer took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 24 to post a video of herself singing her 1995 hit song, “Fantasy,” which she put alongside footage of Ryan Reynolds doing the same.

Her post came just a few days after Reynolds shared his rendition of the track, which follows his decision to make the song a big part of his film, Free Guy.

“Go see Free Guy this weekend so I can stop doing this,” Reynolds captioned his original video. In that clip, the actor is sitting still as the song begins before busting out passionate lip-syncing at the start of the chorus.

In her rendition, Carey is fully committing to the song for the whole video...until she jokingly gives some major side eye to Reynolds at the start of his performance.

“#duet with @vancityreynolds. That wasn’t part of the plan! #FreeGuy #Fantasy,” Mariah captioned the clip.

While it’s not exactly a secret at this point, Reynolds to confirm earlier this month during an interview with ET that he--along with his wife, Blake Lively, and their kids James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1--are members of Carey‘s fanbase, the “Lambily.”

“We are obsessives. We love Mariah,” he said at the time. “We love music, we love celebration. I mean, that is what music is, so it just drives you into a feeling.”

Ryan also revealed that putting “Fantasy” in Free Guy was his idea, saying he was delighted at how his co-star, Jodie Comer’s, rendition of the track turned out.