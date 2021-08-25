Here’s why Anuel AA dedicated his new song to ex Karol G

Despite their break-up earlier this year, Anuel AA cannot stop thinking about Karol G.

Anuel is showing his more vulnerable side this week after releasing an emotional new single titled, “23 Preguntas” in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro.

Judging by the lyrics and the subject matter, the song seems to reference his past relationship with Karol G, who he was engaged to for nearly two years before the couple called it quits in March 2021. That theory holds even more weight considering the fact that the Puerto Rican musician dropped the song and its melancholy music video on what would’ve been their anniversary.

On the track, Anuel asks his ex-fiancée a string of tough questions, wondering if they’ll ever get to speak again.

“So many fights that you want to erase me from your life/Seriously, tell me if it’s not worth sitting down to listen to me anymore/Wake me up from this nightmare.”

He goes on to compare his romance with Karol to notable public figures and controversial pop culture moments.

“We will die together like Mary Todd and Lincoln/We will separate like Billups from the Pistons,” he sings, adding, ”We’re real but not like Monica Lewinsky when they caught her hiding with Clinton.”

He goes on to ask, “Do you love me? Or is your love for sale?/Will you stay with me if my account hits zero?”

The “LOCATION” rapper took to Instagram to announce his new track this week, opening up about his personal connection to the lyrics and the date he released the song, August 23.

“23 de agosto, 23 preguntas!!!!!! Una fecha que nunca voy a olvidar!!!!!!!” the musician captioned his post, which translates to “August 23, 23 Preguntas...A date that I‘ll never forget.”

He went on to explain that “this song truly has significance for me...[and] gives you an entry into my heart.”