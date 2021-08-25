Clarissa Molina: “Now that I am approaching my thirties, I know more than ever what I want in my life”

When we talk about Clarissa Molina, we talk about true success. This multifaceted Dominican talent has managed to expand her horizons and create an impressive career in television, acting and even as an entrepreneur, all which sprung from her reign in the beauty pageant ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina VIP’ in 2016. In just five years, she has established herself as one of the most popular and beloved faces of Univision with appearances in the some of the network’s key programs and important events, such as ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, ‘Premios Juventud’, ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’, ‘Premios Soberano’, among others.

Clarissa’s latest foray into the world of cinema is something that has her extremely excited to the point that her plans are just as ambitious and grand as her confidence to achieve any of the challenges she sets for herself. She is strong, independent, organized and persistent in her goals. She invited HOLA! USA to her home in Miami, Florida to provide our readers with an exclusive photo session and interview.

During our chat with the star, Clarissa revealed to us her 30th birthday plans on September 23, in which she enters a new phase of her life both on a personal and professional level. She went back in time with us looking at the last three decades and recapped some of her best moments so far and some that weren’t as good. She also talked about her fears, her past and the reason that until now she has not yet found her perfect partner.

“I am too independent. I would like a person who complements me, but even more, I always like being able to have the freedom to do the things I want, because I can do them.”

What she is sure of is that she does want to get married, start a family, have children and above all fulfill her father’s dream of being able to walk his daughter down the aisle. Enjoy the interview below for more details!

©HOLA!



Photo: Enrique Tubio | Stylist: Karla Birbragher | Hair and Makeup: Millie Morales