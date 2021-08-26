Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana in the biopic Spencer is already being called Oscar-worthy

The release of the biopic Spencer is more than 2 months away but a 5-minute teaser already has critics raving. People have been eager to see Kristen Stewart’s portrayal as Princess Diana and if the critics got it right based on the short clip, she could be taking home the Oscar for Best Actress next year. The first poster of the film directed by Pablo Lorraine was released the same day and the stunning photo has fans eagerly waiting for when it hits theaters on November 5th.

©Spencer



Spencer movie poster

I just saw the teaser trailer for #Spencer & a 5 minute clip from the film. Based on the footage, it looks like Kristen Stewart will be getting an Oscar nomination for her performance as Diana. I’m feeling very confident that this is going to be #KristenStewart’s big moment. pic.twitter.com/TeOfP3gXm1 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 25, 2021

The screening went down on Wednesday at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas and critics got a taste of Stewart as Diana and Jack Farthing as Prince Charles. Per PEOPLE, the scene has not been released publicly but it‘s a confrontation across a billiards table between Diana and Charles. Diana bangs the pool table in a rage and Charles hints at her infidelities and questions her refusal to conform to royal standards. Here’s how it went, per EW:

There‘s two of everyone. We are given tasks, you have to be able to make your body do things you hate. [Diana}

That you hate? [Charles]

Yes. For the good of the country. For the people, because they don‘t want us to be people. That’s how it is. I’m sorry I thought you knew. [Diana]

There were reports that Stewart was working hard to master Lady D’s British accent and she seems to have pulled it off. Following the screening Insider’sJason Guerrasio her praised accent and tweeted, “Kristen Stewart is going all out for that Oscar glory. And her Princess Di accent is spot on!“