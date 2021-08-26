Khloé Kardashian celebrates 178 million Instagram followers wearing only pants and heels

Every day thousands of people press the follow button on the Kardashians and Jenner’s Instagram profiles. On Wednesday, August 25th Khloé Kardashian hit a major milestone on the app after reaching a follower count of 178 million. The Good American founder celebrated the ridiculously high number by sharing a tasteful topless photo where her long extensions cover everything they need to follow Instagram’s guidelines. She captioned the pic, “Heeeyyyyy 178 million babes!” Before plugging her brand‘s jeans. Family friends of the Kardashians, Foodgod, formerly named Johnathan Cheban joked about her revealing pic in the comments and wrote, “Damn.. what you gonna do for 180?“

It was exactly 2 months ago that Khloé was celebrating 158 million followers, which shows just how fast her account grows in followers. Khloé comes third when it comes to the most followed Kardashian/Jenner. At the time we reported her sister followers count, check out how much they’ve grown since June 25th:

Kylie Jenner had 243 million followers and now has 261 million

had 243 million followers and now has 261 million Kim Kardashian had 231 million followers and now has 248 million

had 231 million followers and now has 248 million Khloe Kardashian had 158 million followers and now has 178 million

had 158 million followers and now has 178 million Kendall Jenner had 171 million followers and now has 184 million

had 171 million followers and now has 184 million Kourtney Kardashian had 129 million followers and now has 139 million

Khloé looks toned in the celebration pic and so far there haven’t been any accusations of photoshop. She recently shared a clip of the workout she does for her infamous glutes and abs tones that included squats, deadlifts, jump rope, and more.