Lizzo and a mystery man grab dinner in Los Angeles

Lizzo always knows how to make a statement, stepping out for a fun date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood with a mystery man this week.

On Monday, August 23, the “Rumors” singer showed off her bodacious chest as she modeled a bodysuit that read, “fake boobs,” which she paired with some frayed daisy duke shorts.

Lizzo looked absolutely stunning as she walked into the restaurant, smiling from ear to ear as she was followed by a handsome male companion.

The sleeveless black bodysuit everyone is talking about is actually from her own line of merchandise, which isn’t too surprising, as it perfectly fits her personality.

She dressed up the look with patent leather ankle boots and carried a small bucket bag, which was embellished with her name on it written in rhinestones.

The “Cuz I Love You” singer’s hair was left down to show her curls thriving, throwing in a few trendy, nineties butterfly clips on either side of her head. She further accessorized with a large pair of hoops and some oversized sunglasses.

Walking behind her was a man who cleaned up nicely for the date night, looking dapper in a suit with a black collared shirt and a pair of dress shoes. His braided hair was tied back into a ponytail as he walked in behind her in a pair of sunglasses with his hands in his pocket.

While his identity is a mystery, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Lizzo with this man. He and the singer were first spotted kissing back in March in photos obtained by The Shade Room, but she took to Instagram right after to talk about her relationship status.

Sharing a video in some lingerie, she set things straight by writing in her caption: “SINGLE.” Now, she’s still hanging out with the same man months later, so it’s possible her relationship status has changed.