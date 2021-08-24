Billie Eilish undergoes yet another hair transformation

Billie Eilish broke the internet when she revealed that she traded in her signature green and black hair for some blonde locks, and now, she’s changing things up once again.
The singer debuted her fresh hairstyle on Instagram on Monday, August 23, posting a few different photos to show off the surprise chop to her 90 millions followers. While the short, shaggy bob is new for the artist, she had some sweet inspiration for the look that’s very close to home: her mother.
Eilish shared a few throwback snaps of her mother, Maggie Baird, rocking a similar hair do, showing the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
“Like my mama,” she wrote over one photo on her Instagram Story. ”I love it.”
As fans of the singer already know, Billie is a total chameleon when it comes to hair.
The 19-year-old has rocked some one-of-a-king looks over her years in the spotlight, going from blue, to neon green and even embracing an accidental mullet.
She completely shocked fans in March when she debuted her platinum blonde hair, breaking records and receiving a whopping 23 million likes on the first photo with her new hair. After that, she ended up revealing that her hair had actually been blonde for a while, but she kept up the black and green charade with a wig.
“‘Cause it took six weeks to accomplish,” the “bad guy” singer wrote alongside a photo taken on January 16, which she took after the “first round” of the hair dying process. The image showed Eilish rocking a two-toned look: a platinum blonde on top that faded into a more red hue.
The star went on to say that even after all of the work that went into getting her light blonde color, her hair was surprisingly “so healthy.”
“I wasn’t expecting that at all,” she explained at the time, adding, “It’s actually healthier than it’s been in a longgggggg time.”
The singer’s colorist Lissa Renn helped explain the process, telling fans that slowly changing Eilish’s hair from dark brunette to blonde kept the strands strong.
“The process is real when you’re doing it right. 6 weeks to get all the black of of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime,” Renn said. “We actually loved all the stages of lifting the color too but the end result is [fire emoji].”