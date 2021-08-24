Alex Rodriguez started his week off on a relaxing note with some shirtless yoga

Despite ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez looking good on Instagram and rumors swirling around that boyfriend Ben Affleck is shopping for engagement rings, Alex Rodriguez seems to be living life the best he can.

The 46-year-old former MLB player took some zen time for himself by doing yoga shirtless in an undisclosed location. He captioned the two photos, “Yoga time. ☀️.” Maybe Rodriguez needed to calm his nerves after he received some backlash for throwing some shade at Lopez.

Last week, Rodriguez posted an Instagram photo of him sitting on the famous 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche he originally gifted Lopez for her 50th birthday. In the photo, ARod looked dapper wearing a tan suit, green tie, brown dress shoes, and sunglasses. He captioned the post, “I’m super down to earth.”

Fans were quick to recognize the expensive convertible. Some commenters wrote on the photo, “I thought you gave that red Porche to...nevermind.” Another fan wrote, “So you kept the red toy!! ❤️🔥.” Another shady comment read, “next picture with the RING 💍 pleaseeeeee hahahahaha.” Some people found this dig comical while others thought it was childish of ARod to pose with the car.