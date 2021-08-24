Jennifer Lopez glowed in bronzy makeup and a neon sweater dress

Jennifer Lopez has proved time and time again that she can wear anything and look amazing in it. While promoting her JLo Beauty line for an upcoming project with Sephora, the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer posted a few selfies of her glam and neon outfit.

On Monday, the 52-year-old singer posted a selfie to her Instagram that showed off her glowing skin, smokey bronze eye look, and nude gloss. Her blonde locks were styled straight down with the top half pulled back. She captioned her series of selfies, “My favorite color is neon anything 💛💚 Did a fun lil thing for @Sephora and @JLoBeauty coming soon 😙 @chrisappleton1 @robzangardi @marielhaenn @maryphillips @tombachik.”

Aside from her makeup looking flawless, her outfit of choice stole the show. The actress opted for a neon green button-up dress with two buttons fastened that showed off her enviable toned abs. She shared more photos to her Instagram stories of her full look. The button up trend has been seen all over the fashion scene lately and Lopez nailed it.

Also yesterday, rumors swirled around that boyfriend Ben Affleck was looking at engagement rings. Page Six reported that the actor was browsing rings at Tiffany & Co. in Century City, CA.