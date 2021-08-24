JLo and Ben Affleck’s daughters are like best friends! See how well Emme and Seraphina get along

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindle their romance nearly 17 years after putting their early 2000s relationship on hiatus. Things are different now, as everyone has children from their past relationships; JLo is the mother of twins Emme and Max, while Ben is the father of Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

The children have begun to live together, and little by little, they are forming bonds, especially Emme and Seraphina, who have managed to connect as confidants. The girls are almost the same age, Emme Muñiz is 13 years old, and Seraphina Rose is only a year younger.

©GrosbyGroup



Ben Affleck with Emme Muñiz and Seraphina Rose on an outing to Universal Studios a few weeks ago

Interestingly, the girls are going through the same stage. Both are trying different fashion styles through which they express themselves. Perhaps Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet, 15, is no longer in the same line and interested in things about girls her age or even older, while Samuel, 9, and Max Muñiz, 13, could get to share particular interests.

Undoublty, Emme has found in Seraphine, a great companion. Both have left the childish side behind and are shaping up to their teen stage. Emme now has short blue hair, while Seraphine sports a pixie cut. Regarding their style, the girls share a similar look with a grunge style. Girls have added baggy pants, oversized t-shirts, oversized sweatshirts, cardigans, and more to their wardrobes, pieces that were trending in the 1990s.

©GrosbyGroup



The paparazzi caught when Seraphina and Emme were dropped off at their school

A few days ago, the girls were photographed arriving at school together. It seems that Seraphina would be helping Emme acclimatize after leaving her school and her old friends in Miami. So far, it has not been confirmed that the couple has already found their “love nest” in Los Angeles, but it is known that JLo owns a large property in Beverly Hills.

According to a source close to the couple, Ben and Jennifer are “madly in love” and hope their children get along better and better. To enjoy the last days before the five of them return to class, they have organized all kinds of activities. Last Friday, they went to see the play Hamilton at the Pantages Theater. The couple was accompanied by twins Max and Emme Muñiz, Violet Affleck and Seraphina Affleck, and the actor’s mother, Christine Boldt. On Saturday, the group went to The Magic Castle, and Samuel joined this outing.

©GrosbyGroup



Emme Muñiz, Jennifer Lopez, Max Muñiz, Seraphina and Violet Affleck

“Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it‘s just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids,” a source tells PEOPLE. ”They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other,” the insider adds. ”They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it’s back to school and work.”