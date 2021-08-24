Drake laughs after finding out Kanye West ‘leaked’ his address - here’s why they’re fighting again

Drake and Kanye West have been trending all day on Twitter after a good old-fashioned rap diss turned in an attempted dox. Since Drake and Kanye both have albums on the way, old drama quickly got reignited that led to Kanye sharing a screenshot of Drake’s address in Canada before deleting it. The address to Drake’s mansion is public information so the stunt left many laughing at the entire situation, including Drake. When news came out that he “leaked” his address, Drake shared a video on his Instagram story laughing. Here’s everything going on between the rappers.

©Kanye West





footage from outside drakes home rn pic.twitter.com/ehpMOgCLeP — The Hurry Up 🎡 (@thehurryupnba) August 23, 2021

me in drakes pool tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dEpIm8QoWW — chrome ³³³ (@syreride) August 23, 2021

The rappers started feuding back in 2018 but things have been quiet between them, until a month ago when Kanye began the saga for his new album Donda. West repeatedly delayed the release of the album holding “listening parties” instead which sparked rumors he was waiting for a release date for Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy, per Complex. The rumors became a real possibility on Jun 24th when Kanye’s longtime collaborator Consequence tweeted: “We looking for @Drake drop date. @THEREALSWIZZZ Line It Up!!! #DropYaLo.”

There was some petty back and forth drama online between members of Drake and Kanye‘s camp but things really hit the fan this week on August 21st, when Trippie Redd’s song “Betrayal” was released. The song features Drake who used his time on the mic to shade Kanye, using his age and nickname as not-so-subtle clues of who he is talking about. “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake rapped. As noted by Complex, Kanye, Pusha T, and Consequence are all 44 years old, so he really took out 3 birds with one verse.