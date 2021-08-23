Ben Affleck looks at engagement rings three months after rekindling his flame with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck might be thinking about getting down on 1 knee again in front of Jennifer Lopez because the actor was seen looking at engagement rings on Monday with his mom Chris Anne Boldt and his son Samuel. The trio was at the Tiffany’s in Century City, California, and Affleck can be seen standing in front of engagement rings in their iconic robin egg blue cases. Affleck might have been taking notes of his favorite rings because he had a pen and was snapped leaving the store folding a sheet of paper. If Affleck pops the question it will be the second time he proposes to Lopez, after their November 2002 engagement.

The “Batman” actor has a lot to compete with when it comes to choosing the right ring. Lopez just took off the ring Alex Rodriguez proposed with which reportedly cost 1.8 million dollars. Plus, Affleck asked J.Lo to marry him the first time with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston that has been reported as both $1.2million and $2.5 million online. A source told Town and Country it was “more valuable than a flawless perfect color 20-carat diamond at the time- at still would be.” It would be kind of sweet if Affleck and Lopez really picked up where they left off and used the iconic pink diamond. After all, Lopez most likely still has the ring. A former publicist previously told Access Daily, “As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring.” Plus, it‘s worth even more now, with Page Six estimating it would be around $4 million for the same stone today.

Tiffany’s founder Charles Lewis Tiffany created the diamond engagement ring we know today over 130 years ago. He was the first jeweler to create a signature engagement ring and the company has a rich history. But if we are being real, Affleck will most likely choose a much more expensive route when it comes to proposal number two, or get something customized. Rings at Tiffany’s usually start around $1500 and can go up to $100,000.