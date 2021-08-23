John Travolta’s difficult conversion with son following the tragic death of his wife

John Travolta is looking back at one of the most difficult conversations he has ever had with his son, following the tragic death of his wife Kelly Preston.

The Hollywood star recently appeared on the latest episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart series, and decided to open up about the loss of his wife, who passed away in July 2020 after battling breast cancer.

Travolta went on to talk about a conversation he had with their youngest son Benjamin, as the 10-year-old confessed he was scared, telling him “because mom passed away I‘m afraid you’re going to.” The family also suffered the loss of their eldest son Jett in 2009, who died at the age of 16.

The actor told Benjamin, “well it‘s a very different thing,” and explained, “nobody knows when they’re going to go or when they’re going to stay.”

“Your brother left at 16, too young,” he continued, “your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who‘s to say? I said I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So, let’s look at life, that (death is) part of life. You see, you don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can,” Travolta concluded.