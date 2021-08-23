Chrissy Teigen admits she hasn’t fully processed the tragic loss of her baby

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about the tragic loss of her baby boy Jack, following multiple complications last year.

The 35-year-old model has admitted she is still mourning and hasn’t “fully processed” the heartbreaking situation, sharing some of her feelings with her fans and followers on her personal Instagram account.

Chrissy started “reminiscing about New York,” revealing that things were more simple back then, and confessed she has been looking back at “all the stuff I’ve done and been through not just this year but in my life.”

The author took a moment to talk about her mental health and said she has been “slightly down lately,” and it all started when she was thinking of a caption for her book, writing “my third baby is here!! as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here.”

“Then I realized I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby,” she shared.