Why Kanye West and Irina Shayk decided to split up

Kanye West and Irina Shayk seem to have decided to split up, following romantic rumors, and after being spotted together in public a number of times.

The news comes after the 35-year-old model was reportedly not interested in a relationship with the rapper, with a close source to the former couple confirming that their time together “was never a serious thing that took off.”

The two celebrities were first spotted spending time together during Kanye’s birthday in June, with Irina being photographed at Villa La Coste in France. However the model was also said to have rejected the singer’s proposal to fly to Paris, as she didn’t want to get the media attention.

Another source revealed that it was Kanye who decided to end things with Irina, explaining that he “doesn‘t have time for dating” and wants to focus on his new album and his family, although he still finds her to be absolutely ”amazing,” and Irina even being present for Kanye’s ‘Donda’ listening party in Atlanta.

It was reported that the pair tried to keep their relationship alive, however the distance didn‘t help, as the singer is based in Los Angeles and the model is living in New York.

This would have been the first public romance for both, with Kanye divorcing from reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, and Irina’s split from Bradley Cooper in 2019.