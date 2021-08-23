Tom Holland and Zendaya keep their romance going while attending a wedding

Tom Holland and Zendaya just proved their romance is still going strong by attending a wedding together.

The on-screen couple first went public with their IRL relationship back in July, when they were photographed kissing during a drive through Los Angeles. This came after years of speculation that the Spider-Man: Far From Home love interests were also dating in real life, finally confirming their coupledom is just as strong off-screen as it is in the franchise.

While the pair haven’t commented on their romance publicly, fans have been yearning for some more photos of the pair since the ones snapped in July--and now, we finally got a small glimpse at their relationship.

In a photo shared on Sunday, August 22 by friend and wedding guest Esteban Camarillo on Instagram Stories, both actors can be seen looking cozy at a friend’s wedding. Though it’s a group photo, the pair are lightly touching heads while striking a pose alongside their pals, also flashing big smiles.

For the special occasion, the Euphoria actress wore a long-sleeved billowy bronze gown while her beau kept things simple in a white collared shirt, black pants and brown loafers. They attended the wedding alongside Zendaya’s best friend and personal assistant, Darnell Appling, who also donned a white top and black pants.

©Esteban Camarillo





Though Zendaya and Tom both kept this outing under wraps, the couple can be seen in the background of multiple videos posted by guests at the wedding.

In one video, the Spider-Man: Homecoming actress can be seen filming the bride and groom while they dance, and in another, she’s cheering them on during a more vivacious number.