Lele Pons got an embarrassing tan line while on the beach with Guaynaa

Lele Pons is known for not only her catchy songs but also for her slapstick comedy. It makes sense since Pons got her start making comedic YouTube videos about life as a teen and her real life experiences. Nowadays, the 25-year-old posts humorous videos to her Instagram that often involve her boyfriend, Guaynaa.

In her latest social media video to promote her new song, ‘ABAJO Y ARRIBA,’ the Venezuelan beauty posted a video of her on the beach laying on her stomach in the sand next to her boyfriend. Her boyfriend fell asleep with his hand on her backside which resulted in Pons getting a funny tan line of his hand there.

In the clip, she woke up from her nap to discover the tan line. Pons then got up and stormed away mad. The 25-year-old captioned the video, “WORST TAN☀️😡✋🏼 @guaynaa Song: “ABAJO Y ARRIBA” (link in bio).”

The clip received over nine million views and comments consisted of a lot of laughing emojis. This was certainly a clever way to get fans’ attention while promoting her new track. A few days before Pons posted a clip of her music video which received almost one million views.