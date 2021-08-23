Demi Lovato celebrates 29th birthday with stunning swimsuit pics

Demi Lovato is celebrating their birthday with a bang, posting some steamy swimsuit pics as the singer turns 29.
The star shared several new pictures to Instagram on Monday where they were wearing a sheer white swimsuit that showed all of their bodacious curves, clearly enjoying all of the beautiful sights the Maldives has to offer.
The former Sonny With A Chance star turned 29-years-old on Friday, acknowledging the milestone in their caption by calling the white number their “birthday suit.”
“Alexa play Birthday Suit by @duckwrth,” Demi wrote to their 113 million followers, tagging Libby Kelter as the photographer.
This fiery photoshoot from Demi comes after the actor shared a message of self-acceptance just last month, posting an intimate bathtub selfie in July. The photo showed the singer relaxing in the bubbles, calling the tub the place they feel the “sexiest.”
“I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked,” Demi wrote in the caption.
“Just me in my purest form. I don’t always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I’m beyond grateful that in these moments, when I’m most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is.”
Of course, this empowering message is far from the first timeDemi has been candid about their insecurities, sending a message to their fans about learning to love yourself.
“I would love to be in a place where I can say I’m super confident in my body, but the reality is, I’m not,” they said on Ashley Graham’sPretty Big Deal podcast last year.
In addition to the steamy swimsuit photos, Lovato also celebrated their birthday with the release of her latest single, “Melon Cake.”
For years, their diet was hyper-restricted by their team, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 that they could only eat fruit once a year, and it was in the form of a “watermelon cake.”
“You cut your watermelon into the shape of a cake and you put fat-free whipped cream on top,” she explained, not being able to have an actual birthday cake for years.
Breaking the awful tradition, Lovato released the music video for “Melon Cake” on their 29th birthday, which doubles as a break-up song with restrictive diet culture.