Beyoncé made history in her latest Tiffany & Co. campaign with Jay-Z

Beyoncé is constantly breaking records and now her most recent one does not have to do with music but rather jewelry.

The ‘Crazy in Love’ singer posed in a series of photos with husband Jay-Z for jewelry company Tiffany & Co.’s “About Love” campaign. In one of the photos, Queen Bey is wearing one of the world’s largest yellow diamonds. According to CNN, the 39-year-old has made fashion history as the first Black woman to wear the iconic 128.54 carat Tiffany Diamond.

The extravagant diamond was first discovered in South Africa in 1877 and has been worn by Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga, and Mary Whitehouse, wife of American diplomat Edwin Sheldon Whitehouse, according to CNN. In addition to the stunning diamond worn by Beyonce in the photos, Jay-Z wore Jean Schlumberger‘s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of one-of-a-kind cufflinks, according to People.

The “About Love” campaign launches globally September 2, only two days before the singer’s birthday coincidentally, according to People.