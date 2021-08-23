Tom Brady celebrates son Jack’s birthday—See Gisele Bündchen’s sweet tribute!

Tom Brady’s oldest son Jack is 14! The Super Bowl champion celebrated his eldest child’s birthday on Sunday, Aug. 22, with a photo of Jack on a golf course. “Happy 14th birthday Jack! I am so proud of the young man you are,” the NFL star, 44, penned. “You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives.”

“This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon 🤣🤣🤣! We love you sssooooo much!!!! ❤️❤️,” Tom added.

Gisele Bündchen also marked her stepson’s special day with a tribute on her Instagram account. The supermodel shared a family photo featuring her and Tom’s young children, Vivian, eight, and Benjamin, 11. Alongside the image, Gisele wrote, “Happy birthday Jack! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much! ❤️.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player shares Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan. The Blue Bloodsactress showed her support for Tom earlier this year, celebrating his seventh Super Bowl win.

Bridget, who married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015, has previously opened up﻿ about co-parenting with her ex. “Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own,” she told People magazine in 2019. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”