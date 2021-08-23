Dua Lipa celebrated her 26th birthday in an outfit that was in true Leo fashion

It’s hard to deny that Dua Lipa is one of the most talented singers of our time. The ‘Love Again’ singer just celebrated her 26th birthday and it seems like she was living up her celebrations, as she should.

Over the weekend, Dua posted about her birthday celebrations and she wore some of the most over-the-top, in true Leo fashion, outfits. On Sunday, Dua posted a photo of her wearing a black lace bra under a dark blazer that was covered in rainbow rhinestones with matching pants. She accessorized with a heart-shaped belt and a multicolored fuzzy hat, and multiple necklaces. Her caption was fitting reading, “i’m a leo - can’t u tell 🎂🎈🍰🎀🐇.”

The Hadid family took to their social media accounts to wish the ‘Don’t Start Now’ singer a happy birthday. Her boyfriend and brother of Bella and Gigi, Anwar posted a photo of the 26-year-old to his story with text that read, “Happy birthday girl of my dreams. Love u forever and always.”

Gigi also took to her Instagram story to write, “Happy happy birthday sweet @dualipa! Supernova! We love you. Wishing you the best day and year!” which was alongside a picture of her and the singer.

Bella shared a few feed posts of her celebrating Dua’ birthday. One of the carousel posts showed Bella and Dua in bikinis and sarongs that each showed off their enviable abs. The caption read, “swipe for our dance party of 10🤓Adore every single last one of em 🫀🧚🏼‍♀️👼🧘‍♀️.”