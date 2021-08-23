A look back at some of Kobe Bryant’s greatest accomplishments on and off the court

Today is the late legendary basketball player, Kobe Bryant’s birthday. The star athlete would have turned 43-years-old today. Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna in early 2020. The loss of the Los Angeles Lakers legend was felt by people all over the world. Today, we honor Bryant for all of his achievements both on and off the court.

He won the most NBA All-Star MVP awards in history.

Bryant has won the most number of MVP awards at the All-Star game with four in 2002, 2007, 2009, and 2011, according to Republic World.

Bryant inspired the next generation of star NBA players.

Chicago Bulls player, DeMar DeRozan said his love for basketball started from watching Bryant play. ‘To me, Kobe was my imagination. Obviously as I got older and [was] able to look at Michael Jordan, he became one of my favorite players, but growing up when I started to understand and comprehend basketball at a young age, it was from Kobe. ... I watched every Lakers game growing up. Kobe was the one that I gravitated to. For me, to see the start, the failures — I remember begging my dad, ‘Could we go get a newspaper?’ just so I could see what he said after the game, comments after the game. Little s— like that gave me an emotional connection to one of my favorite players that made me want to push harder when it came to wanting to play sports, especially basketball, seeing how he got better, the things he went through.“

Bryant holds the record for winning the NBA MVP Award the most times

Only playing for the LA Lakers during his 20 year basketball career, Bryant is the only player who has won the NBA MVP award four times.