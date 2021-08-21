The Weeknd buys $70 million mansion in Bel Air

The Weeknd, who’s real name is Abel Testafaye, just bought a $70 million mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air. It’s one of the year’s largest real estate deals closed in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd, who is 31 years old, quickly fell in love with the place, which overlooks Bel Air country club, and wasn’t even up for sale. Per The Wall Street Journal, The Weeknd approached the owners of the place, Reinout Oerlemans and his wife Danielle, with a price and an offer.

The 33,000 square-foot mansion has 9 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, an indoor pool, a spa, an outdoor pool with a waterfall, a cinema, a music studio, a gym, a sports club, a grand stairway, 1.6 acres of garden, and basically everything you’d think a mansion could ever have. The original owners of the place purchased it for $21.4 million back in 2015.

The Weeknd recently broke a record by having the song “Blinding Lights” be the longest-charting song ever. He published a post on Instagram, discussing his success and how grateful he feels for every person who’s listened and appreciated his music.

“Forever grateful to be able to experiment with sounds, try new things with my voice and create music with the people I truly love and respect. For the last decade every song has been a journey and to be able to continue this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. It’s the only gift I could ever ask for. I’ll be doing it for as long as I can breathe,” he wrote.