Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum: All we know about their relationship

A bike ride is all it took to set the internet aflame, at least when it comes to Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. The pair were spotted sharing a bike ride in New York, and now everyone is trying to understand the nature of their relationship.
The photos were taken in the East Village, with both of them wearing matching black tops and jeans. Zoë was caught with her arms on Channing’s shoulders, as he pedaled the bike. The pair has been linked together in the past, following Zoë Kravitz’ divorce from actor Karl Glusman and Channing Tatum’s break up with Jessie J. While Zoë and Channing said they were not dating, the people aren’t convinced.
Channing and Zoë met while shooting the film “Pussy Island.” The project marks Zoë’s directorial debut, with Channing playing the leading role. Per a Deadline report, Channing and Zoë collaborated on the film together, with both of them developing the script together. They both spoke fondly of each other, praising their work ethic and the easygoing nature of their relationship.
“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” Zoë said. “I just knew from “Magic Mike” and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”
‘When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore,’ Tatum told Deadline.
Zoë was previously married to actor Karl Glusman, whom she started dating in 2016. The pair got married in 2019 and divorced 18 months later. When it comes to Channing, he was involved in a relationship with Jenna Dewan for 10 years. The couple divorced in 2019 and are co-parents to their daughter Everly, who’s 8 years old. Afterwards, he dated the singer Jessie J for two years.
“Pussy Island” has no known release date, but you can expect one soon. The movie’s plot is about Frida, a young waitress working on a tropical island, who wants to get involved with a handsome tech mogul, played by Tatum. Kravitz has described the film as a genre thriller, with plenty of commentary on gender dynamics.