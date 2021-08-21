Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum: All we know about their relationship

A bike ride is all it took to set the internet aflame, at least when it comes to Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. The pair were spotted sharing a bike ride in New York, and now everyone is trying to understand the nature of their relationship.

The photos were taken in the East Village, with both of them wearing matching black tops and jeans. Zoë was caught with her arms on Channing’s shoulders, as he pedaled the bike. The pair has been linked together in the past, following Zoë Kravitz’ divorce from actor Karl Glusman and Channing Tatum’s break up with Jessie J. While Zoë and Channing said they were not dating, the people aren’t convinced.

Channing and Zoë met while shooting the film “Pussy Island.” The project marks Zoë’s directorial debut, with Channing playing the leading role. Per a Deadline report, Channing and Zoë collaborated on the film together, with both of them developing the script together. They both spoke fondly of each other, praising their work ethic and the easygoing nature of their relationship.

“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” Zoë said. “I just knew from “Magic Mike” and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”