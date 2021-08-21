Kim Kardashian goes cowgirl, caught horseback riding with Khloe

Kim Kardashian showed off her more rustic side, posting a photo on her Instagram while horseback riding in a beautiful backdrop.

In the photo, Kim appears alongside her sister Khloe and her mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble. The three seem to be making the most out of their activity and beautiful setting. Kim is wearing a black tank top, some jeans and a blue bandana on her head and Khloe sports a similar outfit, with a blue bandana over her face. Kim captioned it: “City Slickers,” referencing the classic western film.

Over the past few days, Kim has been spotted spending time with Kanye, whom she filed for divorce back in February. The pair were seen parking their car near Nobu, a favorite restaurant among celebrities based in L.A. She’s been very supportive of Kanye’s new music release, attending all listening parties, bringing along her kids, and wearing matching outfits with Kanye.

While Kim filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences, following a traumatic and very public year of Kanye dealing with mental health issues, the pair appears to be cordial with each other, prioritizing the health and wellbeing of their children over anything else. The pair started dating in 2012 and got married in 2014, in Florence, Italy. They’ve had a long relationship, having four children together, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm 2.