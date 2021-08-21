Cameron Diaz says she and Benji Madden are a ‘total tag-team’ when it comes to parenting

Cameron Diaz stopped acting 7 years ago but last week she graced our screens again with Kevin Hart for an episode of his talk show, Hart to Heart. Diaz talked to the comedian about things like her decision to step away from acting, and how she and her husband Benji Madden tackle parenting. The new parents weren’t afraid to ask for help and have a nanny to help with 1-year-old Raddix Madden but when they’re tackling the parenting duties alone, she said they are “a total tag team.”

Diaz married the Good Charlotte musician at her home in Beverly Hills, California, in 2015, in a Jewish ceremony. The couple fell in love quickly, having been introduced by her close friend and now sister-in-law, Nicole Richie ten months earlier. They had Raddix in December 2019 and she told the comedian, “You know, we do have childcare that helps us, which, I don‘t even know how mothers who don’t have childcare do it. I really do not understand,” per Daily Mail.

The “Bad Teacher continued, “My heart goes out to them. They are superheroes. I know that‘s where the true fatigue comes in when you don’t have somebody to sort of pass them off to.” Hart agreed and joked that he would be lost without his wife when it comes to their kid. As new parents, Diaz and Benji’s life has revolved all-around baby Raddix. “Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it’s all about her needs. I cook all of her meals. She has Benji there to help and she explained, “I wake her up, my husband puts her to bed. We’re a total tag-team.”