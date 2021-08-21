Kylie Jenner is ‘a few months along’ and ‘has a cute bump’

News broke Friday, August 20th that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child and the internet is going wild. Page Six first reported the news but there has been a theory that Kylie is pregnantly floating around TikTok for weeks. According to an insider who talked to PEOPLE, the 24-year-old beauty mogul has been “enjoying her pregnancy in private,” and is “a few months along.” Read everything we know and see some of the funniest reactions on Twitter about the news.

Kriss Jenner after leaking the news about Kylie’s pregnancy: pic.twitter.com/Bm5P0fCYFa — Best Vision TV (@Bestvisiontv) August 20, 2021

It’s likely that Kylie was trying to keep her pregnancy a secret like the first time because she’s been strategic about posting old pictures on social media to keep the facade that she still has a toned, flat stomach that is baby free. But according to PEOPLE’s insider, she actually has a baby bump already. “Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” said the source. ”She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family,” they added.

me after all kylie's pregnancy rumors: pic.twitter.com/dzbHsIDzo4 — carlos (@cvrlosp) August 20, 2021

Since Kylie’s fans watch her every move it wasn’t long until they noticed she wasn’t drinking alcohol and the color of her nails wasn’t adding up. TikTok user @emilycschwartz noticed Kylie posted a picture wearing a green dress with different colored nails than in her story. Plus, as noted by HOLA! USA there were very few photos shared from her 24th birthday party. Caitlyn Jenner seemed to be the first to accidentally confirm it Thursday when she said she just learned one of her kids is expecting.