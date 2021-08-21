Hilary Duff contracts the Delta variant of COVID-19, here are her symptoms

Hilary Duff just started work on the set of How I Met Your Father, but it will be at least 10 days until she goes back because the actress revealed that she contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. On Friday, August 20th the actress shared a selfie on her Instagram story looking happy drinking iced coffee but 3 hours later her symptoms started kicking in and she was back in bed. Duff shared another selfie laying in a white robe and quipped, “That delta … She’s a little b**ch.” Duff also shared her symptoms, “bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus pressure. Brain fog.” The “Raise Your Voice” actress added, “Happy to be vaxxed.”
Three days ago Duff shared a photo smiling happily on the set as the lead on How I Met Your Father, which is a spinoff of the 2000’s sitcom How I Met Your Mother. She captioned the pic, ‘Who’s ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone‘s apartment…” and tagged her costs Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, and Brandon Micheal Hall. The actress was cast as the lead in April.
A release date hasn‘t been announced yet, and with production having to shut down every time someone tests positive, it might take a while. The show is set for HULU once it’s ready and was created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, with original How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas executive producing alongside them.