Why Camila Cabello refuses to glam up for the paparazzi: ‘I‘m going to wear whatever’

Camilo Cabello is not looking to be a people pleaser! The singer has revealed she has no intention of being glammed up all the time.

The 24-year-old artist, who recently talked about the inspiration behind her new album, says she is not interested in dressing up for the paparazzi, and doesn’t care if she is photographed on the street because she is going to wear whatever she wants.

Camila admitted she is very comfortable in her own skin and she is certainly “not going to completely reroute” who she is, just to look good in a photograph.

“I‘m going to wear whatever, and if there’s paparazzi around, that sucks,” adding that she is not looking to change to fit into a mould. ”You can work out a few hours a day and never eat carbs and whatever, but that’s just not a balanced life. That’s not what I want,” she shared.

The singer has been very open on social media, talking to her fans about the importance of body positivity, including on her TikTok account, receiving great support from her followers even in real life.

Camila went on to say that it’s liberating to be so open about herself, explaining that after she posted a recent viral TikTok she “went to the airport and so many women were coming up to me like, ‘I saw that TikTok and it resonated with me so much.’”