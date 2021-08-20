Demi Lovato looks back at split from Max Ehrich: ‘The best thing that’s happened’

Demi Lovato is looking back at their relationship with Max Ehrich, after a whirlwind romance and a controversial breakup, the iconic singer says that their experience helped them to begin a new journey of self discovery.

Loading the player...

The 29-year-old artist, who shared their excitement for the premiere of their new TV show, is now opening up about what the failed engagement meant for them, and why they think getting into a straight relationship held them back.

Demi revealed that after meeting Max and getting into the relationship, “that was great, but that led me to ignoring all the parts of myself that I didn‘t think were digestible for my partner at the time, who ended up becoming my fiancé,“ they explained.

The singer also went on to talk about their “gender journey,” explaining that for them it’s still a fluid process, and their identity may change as they keep growing.

“There might be a time where I identify as trans. I don‘t know what this looks like for me,” Demi continued, adding that there might be a time where they “identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming my entire life.”

©Angelo Kritikos





Ultimately Demi says that “in this moment right now, this is how I identify,” however there might be “a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don‘t know what that looks like, but for me.”