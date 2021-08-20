Jennifer Lopez teases exciting Netflix partnership

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to promote an upcoming Netflix project, showing off her abs along the way because, why not?

The post features several photos of her, with a couple of her sitting down in a director’s chair and others standing up. She’s wearing an all-beige outfit that shows off her abs, which look amazing as usual.

She captioned the post: “Bringing out the beige,” and added some hashtags that suggest some exciting projects she’s prepping with Netflix, including #NetflixOutfitCheck and #SomethingIsComing. She tagged the Netflix account and also Con Todo Netflix, the official Netflix account of everything Latinx in the streamer.

Con Todo Netflix is a social media community that highlights and unites Latinx culture, having podcasts like ‘Brown Love, ‘where host Dascha Polanco speaks with all sorts of guests about the Latinx experience in Hollywood and entertainment. The account has a Twitter and an Instagram.

let’s celebrate ✨all✨ Latina diosas today 💖 make some noise and rep your flag for #NationalLatinaDaypic.twitter.com/DoHctK71iE — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) August 20, 2021

Jennifer Lopez has an expanding roster of talents, meaning that her contribution with Netflix could range from acting, to directing, to producing, to perhaps doing all of this at once. In July of this year, Deadline reported that Jennifer had signed a deal with Netflix to produce a variety of content, from films to TV, to unscripted content, all with the goal of supporting and prioritizing women actors, filmmakers, and writers. The deal is meant to be a multiyear partnership between Netflix and Nuyorican, Jennifer’s production company, which she runs with her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

“I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past. We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away,” said Jennifer.