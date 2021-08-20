Happy National Latina Day: 5 founders and talent making it big in the United States

We are weeks away from officially starting the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, but luckily for us, the fiesta begins on August 20th with National Latina Day! ‬

To commemorate one of our favorite festivities, find below five Latinas making it big in the United States.

Founder of Birdy Lashes, Yasmin Maya

Yasmin Maya is a beauty entrepreneur and lifestyle creator. Born and raised in Amatepec, México; and moved to the U.S. when she was a teenager. As the only girl in the family, Yasmin taught herself how to do her makeup and practiced glamming her mom and tias.

Her passion for eyelashes started after suffering an incident that burned all of her lashes. Since then, she‘s been an avid user of falsies, and at the age of 21, she decided to start a beauty YouTube platform. Inspired by her nickname “Birdy,” Yasmin launched Beautyybird. A channel that she transformed into a safe home for her “Beauties,” and the perfect place to present herself as a proud Latina.

With over 3M followers, Yasmin has become an authority in the beauty space, working with large beauty brands and breaking down barriers for Latinx consumers and talent alike. She‘s used her voice to show that she is proud of her Mexican heritage and is seen as an inspiration to those who feel the need to hide their background to be accepted in the beauty industry.

In 2020, she achieved her biggest dream yet, the launch of BIRDY LASHES —the result of Yasmin’s passion for the beauty industry, the love for her culture, and wanting to create lashes and lash tools that have the best quality and are affordable.

Founder of Valdé Beauty, Margarita Arriagada

©Margarita Arriagada





The story of Valdé is a blend of personal and professional. What began as an homage to her immigrant mother’s courage and determination took on to become an artistic tribute to all women. Margarita Arriagada took on the lipstick business at full force and introduced us to Valdé Beauty, a luxurious refillable lip collection.

Margarita is a first-generation Peruvian American with quite a beauty resume. Known as “The Godmother of Beauty,” the former Chief Merchant of Sephora USA worked in merchandising strategy, always focusing on differentiation, innovation, and elevating the client experience in this role.

With Valdé Beauty, Margarita hopes to elevate the lipstick experience. In her vision, lipstick is more than an afterthought – it is armor for confidence, a celebration of authenticity, and honors what it means to be unapologetically you.

Emmy-winning Tv Host & Style Expert Lilliana Vazquez