Selena Gomez looks stunning channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe in a new photoshoot

For Selena Gomez’s latest cover for Elle magazine’s September issue, the actress channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe and we’re here for it. In some of the black and white photos, the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer with short blonde waves and wearing a checkered little number that has a wide white collar worn over fishnet tights. Other 1950’s inspired outfits include a lacy Gucci dress to a polka-dotted, off-the-shoulder frock by Prabal Gurung, according to Page Six.

Throughout the interview with the magazine, the singer talked about topics such as her bipolar disorder diagnosis. “I could take a deep breath and go, ‘Okay, that explains so much,’” she said. Gomez was originally disorder in April 2020.

“There were all things that honestly should have taken me down,” Gomez said. ”Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?’”