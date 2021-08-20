Selena Gomez looks stunning channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe in a new photoshoot

For Selena Gomez’s latest cover for Elle magazine’s September issue, the actress channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe and we’re here for it. In some of the black and white photos, the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer with short blonde waves and wearing a checkered little number that has a wide white collar worn over fishnet tights. Other 1950’s inspired outfits include a lacy Gucci dress to a polka-dotted, off-the-shoulder frock by Prabal Gurung, according to Page Six.
Throughout the interview with the magazine, the singer talked about topics such as her bipolar disorder diagnosis. “I could take a deep breath and go, ‘Okay, that explains so much,’” she said. Gomez was originally disorder in April 2020.
“There were all things that honestly should have taken me down,” Gomez said. ”Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?’”
“There could have been a time when I wasn‘t strong enough and would have done something to hurt myself,” the 29-year-old said.
“But repeating the mantra, ‘You’re going to help people.’ [That is] really what kept me going,“ she said.
Gomez said stepping away from social media for a while had a big impact on her mental health. “I’m like, ‘I’ve got to do something [more]. After I’m gone, I want people to remember me for my heart,‘“ she said. ”This tiny little phone that had 150 million people on it — I just put it down. That was such a relief for me.”
During the interview, Gomez also spoke about some of the songs she produced at a young age that were too sexualized for her liking. She specifically spoke about the song, “Come and Get It.”